Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! On Roku

Genius Brands International strengthened its presence on Roku with the launch of a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on The Roku Channel.

Viewers will have access to the complete slate of programming and children’s entertainment brands on Kartoon Channel!, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and the new trivial gameshow KC! Pop Quiz with Casey Simpson. The channel also showcases Rainbow Rangers and classics like Baby Genius and Pac-Man.

Jon Ollwerther, president of Kartoon Channel!, commented, “As we begin rolling out the new Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, we’re excited to share that in less than two years we are fully distributed in the U.S., reaching millions of viewers across multiple platforms! We are now further enhancing our offering to consumers by bringing The Roku Channel on board as a media partner, significantly expanding our presence in the digital marketplace.”