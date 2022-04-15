Up The Ladder: ZED

ZED named Charlotte Tachet as head of Distribution & Acquisitions.

With ten years of experience in international sales, Tachet will take the lead on the company’s distribution.

Tachet joined the company in 2016 as international sales manager and sold the company’s catalog in Asia-Pacific, German-speaking Europe, the Middle East, Benelux, Switzerland, and French-speaking Canada. She also played an active role in bringing in financing for its films and documentary series through international pre-sales.