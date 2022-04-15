TV5Monde Partners With Netgem Group

TV5Monde entered a partnership with Netgem Group to boost its presence in the U.K.

As part of the collaboration, the TV5Monde offering from its linear and on-demand platform launches in the U.K. on Netgem TV across more than 15 fiber broadband providers. TV5Mondeplus, the on-demand service, offers a large selection of programming for French-speaking audiences, including kids programs, documentaries, and movies across genres.

Diane Couderc, TV5Monde director for Europe, commented, “Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VOD content users want into one easy-to-use interface. With the addition of TV5MONDEplus on-demand plateform to its offer – and the linear channel TV5MONDE EUROPE next month – audiences will have access to the largest selection of French-speaking programs at their fingertips.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV, added, “TV5MONDEplus brings a fantastic array of quality French-speaking programming for the Francophile community – we’re delighted that it joins our line up of inclusive programming and reinforces our position of a better value Pay TV service for UK and Ireland modern viewers.”