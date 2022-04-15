Nippon TV Inks Deal For ‘Silent Library’

Nippon TV announced that Ah! Production finished production of the French-language version of Nippon TV’s unscripted format Silent Library.

Silent Library has been a successful original segment part of the entertainment show Downtown No Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende! The show features contestants as they face all sorts of silly and bizarre pranks. The unscripted format has been licensed in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Spain, Vietnam, and Thailand, among others.

Under the local title Silent Library-Si tu fais du bruit… C’est fini!, the show will stream on MYTF1 MAX starting today, April 15, 2022.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director, International Business Development at Nippon TV, commented, “For many years, Silent Library has triggered waves of laughter throughout Japan and is a legend among show segments. Following local versions in over 15 countries, it is an incredible honor to have the charms of this unscripted format be recognized in France at an opportune moment when the streaming market is transforming drastically. I have no doubt it will be a successful title that leaves countless viewers in stitches.”