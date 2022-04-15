HBO Max Orders ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

HBO Max ordered the DC drama Dead Boy Detectives to series.

Coming from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the Max Original horror detective series explores loss, and grief through the story of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, who are joined by their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. The eight-part series is inspired by DC’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics.

Showrunner Steve Yockey wrote the pilot episode. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content at HBO Max, said, “We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series. We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in Doom Patrol, and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come.”