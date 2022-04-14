All Is Set For the L.A. Screenings 2022: Hotel, Indie Exhibitors, Studios

So far, over 30 confirmed exhibitors — some with multiple suites — will be setting up shop at the Century Plaza Hotel for the indie portion of the L.A. Screenings, scheduled to take place on May 18, 19, and 20. Four additional distribution companies are in the process of finalizing their hotel suite reservations. The suites will be located on almost every floor of the hotel.

The indie portion will be followed by the studio screenings, which will be held on their respective lots, and will run through May 25, closing with Paramount Global and Sony Pictures.

The current number of exhibitors is just 60 percent of the number that exhibited during the last in-person L.A. Screenings in May of 2019, but the number is expected to rise to 70 percent by the start of the event.

Among the indie exhibitors at the Century Plaza will be Calinos, Inter Medya, and MISTCO from Turkey; Telefilms, and Ledafilms from Argentina; and Televisa and TV Azteca from Mexico. From Colombia, RCN will be participating. From Peru, Tondero. And from Brazil, Record TV, Sato, and TV Globo will be there.

With regard to the studios, NBCUni, Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros., and Disney will each have a presence at the Century Plaza.

All in all, these exhibitors will represent 12 countries.

To organize the hotel accommodations of the indie portion of the event, Isabella Marquez (pictured above) once again teamed up with NATPE, and together they will be making name badges available at $35 a pop for distributors (free for buyers). Before NATPE came onboard, Marquez negotiated special rates with the Century Plaza. The lowest nightly rates were in the order of $750, but Marquez managed to bring that down to $375, which is close to the rate charged at the InterContinental the last time the indie portion was held there in 2019, the last time the event was held in person.