Paramount+ Gives Series Order To ‘The Turkish Detective’

Paramount+ confirmed a global series order for The Turkish Detective.

Produced by Miramax and Ay Yapim, in association with VIS, the detective series follows Inspector Cetin Ikmen, his partner Mehmet Suleyman, and Detective Ayse Farsakoglu as they solve crimes in modern-day Istanbul. The series stars Haluk Bilginer, Ethan Kai, and Yasemine Kay Allen in the lead roles.

The Turkish Detective is based on the 24-novel series written by Barbara Nadel. The series will debut on Paramount+ in 2023.

Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, commented, “The Turkish Detective is a universally intriguing crime thriller set against the landscape of one of the most stunning, culturally rich cities in the world. We look forward to seeing Barbara Nadel’s incredible novels come to life in this series for Paramount+’s growing global audience.”