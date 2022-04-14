Channel 4 Greenlights ‘Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives’

Channel 4 greenlit the new daytime series Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives from Outline Wales and Knockers Group.

The 20-part series follows couples and families as they move to the country and start new lives. Sarah joins these families on their new ventures, whether that’s establishing an artisanal food business or renovating a rural property.

In addition, Outline Wales and Knockers Group have been recommissioned for a third season and a Christmas special of Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country.

Laura Mansfield, managing director of Outline Productions, commented, “We are so pleased that following the success of Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country over two seasons, Channel 4 has commissioned this accompanying daytime series as well as a season renewal. The original idea has really tapped into so many people’s desires to quit the urban rat race for a different life in the country, and we hope this new series will be an inspirational, as well as entertaining view on what the reality is really like!”