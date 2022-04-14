Beyond Rights Inks Pan-Territory Deals In LATAM

Beyond Rights signed two pan-territory deals in Latin America.

NBCUniversal Latin America picked up a 129-hour package of true-crime content, including Confessions of a Serial Killer, Murder Made Me Famous, Fatal Vows, and Inside Crime.

Discovery Latin America secured a package of 93 hours of content, with a focus on lifestyle content. The package includes season three of Love It Or List It UK, as well as seasons four and five of Love It Or List It Vancouver. In addition, Discovery LATAM picked up all nine seasons of Botched Up Bodies.

Lenneke de Jong, VP of Sales for Latin America at Beyond Rights, commented, “I am delighted to have concluded these deals with two such prestigious pan-regional players as Discovery and NBCUniversal. There is a great appetite for good true crime and lifestyle content in Latin America, and we not only have several compelling titles in each genre, but also many returning series and franchise extensions. This can provide our broadcast partners with strong, recognizable brands for their channels, as well as valuable volume to help hook and grow their audiences.”