Universal TV, Syfy, And Studio Universal Return To VTR In Chile

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer Latin America announced that three of its channels will return to VTR in Chile.

VTR viewers will be able to watch the programming from Universal TV, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (pictured), One Chicago, and the FBI and FBI International franchises.

Gamers and science-fiction fans will be able to head to Syfy for programs The Outpost, The Magicians, and 12 Monkeys, among others.

Studio Universal offers a variety of blockbuster films, including A Dog’s Journey, Welcome to Marwen, and more.