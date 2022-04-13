Filmzie Launches FAST Channel On TCL In U.S.

Filmzie strengthened its presence in North America with the launch of its first U.S. FAST channel available on TCL TVs.

Viewers across the country will be able to watch the curated programming from the free movie and TV streaming service via the TCL Channel. Filmzie offers a strong list of movies in its portfolio, including timeless classics and new releases from both major studios and independent producers. The titles available on the channel include Ink, political drama The Deal, romantic drama Shadows in the Sun, documentary A Billion Lives, and more.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie, commented “With the launch of a free-to-all channel in the U.S.A. we’re bringing our quality slate of accessible content to even more viewers. It also represents our commitment to democratizing access to great film and TV. Our diverse slate of films from Shadows in the Sun to Neighbours has something for a broad range of U.S. audiences and their varied preferences to enjoy.”