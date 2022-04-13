FilmRise Acquires AVoD And FAST Rights To ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ TV Series

FilmRise picked up the North American streaming rights to the renowned international anime property Yu-Gi-Oh! from Konami Cross Media NY.

FilmRise secured a video streaming package that includes 808 episodes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TV series in English as well as 541 episodes dubbed in Spanish. The package also encompasses Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s, Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, and Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V. This latest acquisition delivers the AVoD streaming rights to the FilmRise Streaming Network, including all FilmRise owned and operated apps and FAST channels.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Production at FilmRise, commented, “Adding Yu-Gi-Oh! to our content offering is a major step forward for FilmRise in our aim to offer fans the opportunity to watch their favorite anime programs for free. This iconic Japanese property will be featured alongside other beloved anime content on our FilmRise Anime channel, a growing new destination for North American anime fans.”

Kristen Gray, president of Konami Cross Media, added, “We are excited to partner with FilmRise to expand the reach of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series to fans on their successful and rapidly growing FilmRise Streaming Network.”