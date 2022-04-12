VIS Social Impact Signs First-Look Deal With Thuso Mbedu

VIS Social Impact, the cause-driven production division of Paramount’s VIS international studio, entered a first-look deal with South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

As part of the agreement, Mbedu will create, develop, and produce exclusive scripted and documentary programming for Paramount+ outside the U.S.

Mbedu is a rising actress from South Africa. Her breakout performance was in the series Is’Thunzi, and more recently, she will star in Sony’s The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega.

Georgia Arnold, head of VIS Social Impact and senior vice president of International Social Responsibility at Paramount, commented, “We are so proud to welcome Thuso Mbedu to VIS Social Impact, as we develop our roster of global talent to create premium programming for Paramount+. Having been privileged to work with Thuso on MTV Shuga: Down South, I’ve seen her powerful creative talent first-hand; I’m in no doubt that her skill and expertise will help our studio develop ground-breaking social impact-driven content with worldwide appeal.”