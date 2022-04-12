Drive scored multi-title factual content sales deals with AMC Networks International Southern Europe and Australia’s Foxtel.

AMC Networks International Southern Europe picked up more than 44 hours of content, including true-crime series Made for Murder and A Killer’s Mistake. The package also includes Osama bin Laden: The Inside Story and Madeleine McCann: Investigating The Prime Suspect. The programming will air on AMCNI’s Spanish and Portuguese networks including Canal Historia and Crime + Investigation.

In Australia, Foxtel acquired a 28-hour package that includes Kings of the Wood (pictured), Auschwitz Untold, and Trains That Changed the World.  

Ben Barrett, co-MD of Drive, said, “As our catalogue grows with new and returning series, specials and factual entertainment formats it allows us to provide key clients like AMC and Foxtel with larger packages of content.”

