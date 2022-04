Dandelooo Licenses ‘Taina And The Amazon’s Guardians’ To Paramount+

Dandelooo struck a licensing deal for Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians with Paramount+ Latin America.

Produced by Brazilian production company Sincrocine, in association with Hype and Nick Jr. Brazil, the preschool adventure series follows Tainá and her friends as they have fun and protect the Great Forest. The series shares a message about respect for cultural differences, friendship, and care for nature.

The series was created by Pedro Carlos Rovai and Virginia Limberger.