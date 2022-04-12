Astro And All3Media International to Adapt ‘Liar’ For Malaysia

All3Media International confirmed that the content and entertainment company Astro secured the adaptation rights to Liar for Malaysia.

Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV and Sundance TV, the thriller series explores themes of sexual assault and modern-day gender politics. The show portrays two people whose initial attraction has far-reaching consequences.

Double Vision will lead production of the Malaysian adaptation, which is expected to air near the end of the year on Astro linear channels, on demand, and Astro GO.

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, vice president of Malay Nusantara Business & head of Astro Shaw, commented, “We believe that this strategic partnership with All3Media International will not only broaden the diversity of storytelling in the local creative industry, but also strengthen Astro as a platform that develops and curates world-class local productions through our drama offerings as we continue our efforts to innovate and elevate our content to be consistent and on par with international standards.”

Kit Yow, vice president of APAC at All3Media International, remarked, “We are delighted to be partnering with Astro and Double Vision on this new adaptation of our global hit Liar. The gripping ‘he said-she said’ has proven its credentials to thrill audiences, and we know that this smart, riveting Astro and Double Vision production, with its fabulous cast and stylish direction, will thrill Malaysian audiences.”