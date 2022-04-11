L.A. Screenings Independents Set For May

NATPE announced that the L.A. Screenings Independents event will take place from May 18-20, 2022.

Held at the Fairmont Hotel, the marketplace and screenings portion of the event will take place across the three days. The conference program will begin on May 19, featuring panels to inform and offer networking opportunities for content producers, exhibitors, and buyers.

Panel sessions include “The Streaming Business of Content, of Partnerships and Monetization in Latin America” and a buyer’s briefing on the Americas.