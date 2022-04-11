All3Media International Confirms ‘Van der Valk’ S3 Commission

All3Media International announced that Van der Valk has been commissioned for a third season.

Produced by Company Pictures, with co-production partners ARD Degeto in Germany, Masterpiece in the U.S, ITV in the U.K., and NPO in Holland, the detective drama will return with three more episodes. The series stars Marc Warren in the titular role as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk. The third season enters production later in the month.

Michele Buck, CEO at Company Pictures, commented, “We’re delighted that this new season order of Van der Valk has been confirmed by our fantastic co-production partners and can’t wait to return to the streets of Amsterdam to investigate more intriguing cases. Chris’s expertise at weaving complex murder mysteries into a storyline infused with warmth, wit and camaraderie is second-to-none, and it’s an honor to have three more installments within which we can delve further into the world of Commissaris Van der Valk and his team.”