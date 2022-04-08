Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery revealed the executive leadership team for Warner Bros. Discovery.

David Zaslav will serve as the future CEO of Warner Bro. Discovery.

The executive leadership team will include Adria Alpert Romm as chief people and culture officer. Casey Bloys will continue as chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max.

Bruce Campbell, who previously served as Discovery’s chief development, distribution, and legal officer, will take on the role of chief revenue and strategy officer.

Channing Dungey will continue as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, and Toby Emmerich will continue as chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, overseeing Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Warner Bros. Animation.

Kathleen Finch will take on the newly created role of chairman and chief content officer, U.S. Networks Group.

JB Perrette, who formerly served as president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, will assume the role of CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment, overseeing HBO Max and discovery+.

In addition, Gerhard Zeiler will serve as president of International, a role he held at WarnerMedia.

Zaslav stated, “We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organizations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture.”