TMZ Presents New Event Series ‘TMZ Hip Hop’

TMZ will launch the new series TMZ Hip Hop on FOX across 10 major domestic markets in the U.S.

The all-new event series highlights the biggest icons from the genre and hip-hop culture, featuring a panel of hip hop and entertainment aficionados, including Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rikai, and Tonio Skits, on the hottest topics of the day.

The series will begin airing on April 11, 2022, for a four-week run on FOX stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, D.C., Seattle, Phoenix, and Minneapolis.

Charles Latibeaudiere, executive producer of the show, commented, “TMZ HIP HOP is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We’re on the heels of what I’d argue is one of hip hop’s biggest pop culture moments – Dr. Dre’s incredible Super Bowl halftime show – which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved. The fact is, it’s been that way for 30, almost 40 years … so, it’s beyond time for a show all about the personalities who’ve made hip hop a worldwide phenomenon. And, I have to say … this group loves talking about it, they have a lot of fun.”