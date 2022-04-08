Natalka Vorozhbit’s ‘Bad Roads’ Featured In Fundraising Screening

Ukrainian director and screenwriter Natalka Vorozhbit’s film Bad Roads will be shown as part of a fundraising screening.

Produced by Kristi Films, Bad Roads portrays four stories that are set along the roads of Donbass during the war. Even as the characters are trapped in chaos, some wield authority over others, but not everyone is defenseless. Even the most innocent can take charge.

Proceedings from the fundraising screening will be collected and sent to filmmakers for further distribution among them to affected areas in Ukraine, with some proceeds going directly for immediate personal needs. In addition, part of the proceeds will go directly to aiding children who have suffered from Russian military aggression.