FOX Renews ‘The Cleaning Lady’ For S2

FOX Entertainment renewed The Cleaning Lady for a second season.

Produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Television, the character-driven drama follows a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails her, she becomes a cleaning lady for a crime syndicate.

The Cleaning Lady ranked in the 2021-2022 season’s top five new broadcast dramas. Its debut episode was the most-watched drama debut in two years and the most-streamed FOX debut on Hulu.

Michael Thorn, president of FOX Entertainment, commented, “The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”