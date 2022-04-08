Canneseries Celebrates Competition Winners

Canneseries announced the winners of the competition portion of the festival.

Israeli series The Lesson (pictured) went home with Best Series, and the series’ lead actress Maya Landsmann was honored with the award for Best Performance.

Canadian series Audrey’s Back won the Dior Grand Award and Special Interpretation Award.

The German series Souls was recognized with Best Screenplay and Best Music.

In the short-form competition, Hacked from Belgium received the Best Short Form Series award.