Zoom Call From the MIP Floor with FilmRise’s Max Einhorn

“Not everyone who I wanted to see is here at MIP, but I still have a full schedule,” said Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for New York-based FilmRise, via a Zoom call from the MIP floor on Monday, April 4, the first day of the market.

Einhorn (pictured above) was in Cannes representing what company officials call “the largest independently-owned AVoD network in the world,” even though it was only recently that the studio began making inroads into Asia, after serving all other parts of the world.

He added: “We have 25 FAST channels available outside the U.S. and are building more. Our apps are available worldwide on Roku and Amazon.”

At MIP, Einhorn was mainly looking for unscripted rights, and the executive is proud that “our acquisition model offers flexibility to content owners. We can buy all rights, blanket streaming rights, or rights for individual platforms like AVoD/FAST, SVoD, TVoD, and so on.”

Einhorn also touched on FilmRise’s ability to identify programs that are successful on a variety of streaming platforms, attributing this to a series of over 50 data points that are analyzed internally.

Einhorn did not ignore FilmRise’s unique capability of finding content on YouTube channels that have “broadcast quality,” and noted that the company has worked with creators to help them package their content for other OTT platforms.

FilmRise now owns or represents over 50,000 hours of film and television content from studios, networks, and production companies, both in the U.S. and globally. They also distribute theatrical titles and are currently producing their own television programs, including Bloodline Detectives hosted by Nancy Grace, and Meet, Marry, Murder hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg.