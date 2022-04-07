Paramount+ Original Series Featured In Fresh TV Panel At MIPTV

Paramount+ original series were highlighted in the Fresh TV panels presented by The WIT at the 59th edition of MIPTV.

Produced by VIS for Telefe and Paramount+, dramedy El Primero de Nosotros (pictured) covers universal themes such as friendship, parenthood, and death. The series follows Santiago, a young man who has gotten the news that he is going to die. With his friends, he embarks on a journey that will change their lives.

The first Brazilian Paramount+ original series As Seguidoras was also showcased. Produced by VIS and Porta dos Fundos, the series portrays a digital influencer who takes her obsession for gaining followers to new heights by becoming a serial killer.