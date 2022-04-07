MADD Entertainment Sells ‘Family Secrets’

MADD Entertainment confirmed the sale of the Turkish drama series Family Secrets.

Produced by Ay Yapim, Family Secrets has recently been picked up in Greece. Starring Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancioglu, the drama series follows Ceylin, a tough lawyer willing to bend the rules for justice, and Ilgaz, a no-nonsense prosecutor. When Ilgaz’s brother is accused of murder, he goes to Ceylin for help.

The series was previously sold in Puerto Rico, Spain, Chile, MENA, Romania, and Georgia, among other territories.