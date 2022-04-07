Hungary’s Scripted Production Picks Up Armoza’s ‘La Famiglia’

Armoza Formats announced that Scripted Productions acquired the local rights to La Famiglia for Hungary.

Originally developed and produced by United Studios of Israel, the scripted comedy follows a perfectly normal suburban family living in the divorce capital of the country. Each episode follows a therapy session with a member of the family as they bring up embarrassing, bizarre, and awkward moments from their life.

The original Israeli series has aired three seasons on Channel 10 and Reshet 13. A second season is in production for Amazon Prime Video in India. The series also recently aired in Austria and Greece, among other countries.

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, added, “With the continued success of La Famiglia, we see the real need for family comedy that is truly universal and relatable no matter the culture or language. La Famiglia has now reached its eighth territory with the acquisition in Hungary and we look forward to seeing this and many more adaptations of the format.”