AMC Networks Greenlights ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’

AMC Networks gave the greenlight to the new series Orphan Black: Echoes.

Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black. Set in the near future, the series explores the scientific manipulation of human existence with a story about a group of women who unravel the mystery of their identities.

Creator Anna Fishko serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, is attached as director and executive producer.

The new series will be available on AMC+ and the company’s linear networks in 2023.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, remarked, “Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany. We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”