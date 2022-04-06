Vision Films added two new documentaries to its extensive Royals Collection catalog.

The global distribution company will release Prince Philip: The Man Behind the Throne and Queen Elizabeth II: Her Glorious Reign in May and July 2022, respectively.  

From director David Blakeman and producer Felix Unger-Hamilton, Prince Philip: The Man Behind the Throne depicts Prince Philip’s incredible journey from refugee to war hero to consort of Queen Elizabeth II.

Screenbound Entertainment Group’s Queen Elizabeth II: Her Glorious Reign tells the true story of how the young princess became the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Lise Romanoff, managing director and CEO of Vision Films, struck a deal with Altitude Film Entertainment to release Prince Philip in the U.K. Screenbound will oversee its own U.K. release. Vision will handle all other domestic and international licensing.

