Heard In and Around Cannes

The last day of the 59th edition of MIPTV saw busy exhibitors take their last round of meetings while packing their stands. The general consensus is that expectations were fully met and that everyone will be back on a larger scale at MIPCOM, which is scheduled for October 17-20, 2022.

In terms of participation figures, the habit of tweaking market attendance numbers is never lost on market organizers. Just before the market started, a MIPTV rep told a Canadian participant that they were expecting 8,000 attendees, when as mid-March VideoAge had estimated approximately 3,000 registrants. Today, during the end-of-the-market official press briefing (the so-called “Wrap Press Conference”) director Lucy Smith indicated that the number of total participants in Cannes was 5,000 from over 80 countries, with 1,200 buyers.

Organizers are already working with distributors on the new layout for MIPCOM. It’s been reported that 80 percent of the Riviera exhibition floor has already been booked and that the majority of MIPCOM 2019 exhibitors will be coming back this October.

Many distributors, such as Turkey’s ATV, are looking for a larger space in order to accommodate enough offices for all their executives’ meetings; Paramount Global Content Distribution will retain its current space (and its large terrace overlooking the marina) but with a brand new design; TelevisaUnivision is switching to a sea-view stand, since their old pre-pandemic location on the Riviera roof will not be open; it’s still uncertain if the lower/basement area of the Palais will be re-opened.

Organizer RX is moving fast in promoting the fall event. A rebranding is currently in progress and will be soon finalized. Among the main objectives is of course to attract more streamers and OTT executives, as well as producers.

As for kids market MIP Junior, it will take place on October 15-16 at the JW Marriott hotel.

Finally, at the Wrap Press Conference, Lucy Smith released the dates for MIPTV 2023: the trade show will be held on April 17-20.

In other news, Cannes became even more expensive for MIPTV 2022 attendees than in October 2021 for MIPCOM, if that could even be possible, but it happened.