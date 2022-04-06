Bomanbridge Media Signs Deal With DR Sales For ‘A Game of Secrets’

Bomanbridge Media entered a distribution partnership with DR Sales for A Game of Secrets.

Directed by filmmaker and journalist Niels Borchert Holm, A Game of Secrets explores the shocking events that emerged from the Football Leaks exposé. The film looks at the fall of 2015 when an obscure website began revealing shady deals and systematic fraud in the football industry, leading to superstar plays and major clubs becoming subject to criminal investigation.

The documentary is produced by Peter Engel and Jes Brandhøj for Drive and Wingman Media.

A Game of Secrets has been pre-sold to DR TV for Denmark, SVT for Sweden, NRK for Norway, RUV for Iceland, YLE for Finland, RTS for Switzerland, Dogwoof for the U.K., and HBO Max for Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Holland. Bomanbridge picked up the rights to the rest of the world.