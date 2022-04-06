Black Lagoon Pictures Presents ‘Shooting Through Time’ At MIPTV

Black Lagoon Pictures attended this year’s MIPTV with new projects for the international market.

Black Lagoon Pictures was formed by Stephen Tague, Tim Horan, Estelle Blanc, and Xavier Encinas. The new production company’s first production is Shooting Through Time, a dramatic time-traveling series on football. Additional productions include Gothic cop show Tiffany’s Gift and an Anglo-French procedural The French Detective.

Estelle Blanc, producer at Black Lagoon, said, “With the FIFA World Cup due to commence in Doha Qatar later this year, the timing could not be better for such a powerful young adult series, that will appeal to all fans of soccer.”