SPI International Launches Dizi On Prime Video Channels In Netherlands

SPI International continues to expand the reach of its premium drama hub Dizi in Western Europe.

The global media company announced that Dizi will be available on Amazon Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription in the Netherlands. Dizi offers a curated selection of quality and acclaimed Turkish series. The brand recently had a successful launch in Spain.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa, commented, “Following the launch of DocuBox and FilmBox Arthouse, we are delighted to add our Dizi offering to the bouquet of SPI content that’s available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands. An ever-growing slate of addictive Turkish series awaits Dutch viewers at Dizi, the Home of Good Stories.”