Electric Entertainment Signs Multi-Title Deal With Bell Media

Electric Entertainment struck a licensing deal with Bell Media for three of its new series.

Bell Media picked up the English-language linear and streaming rights in the multi-title agreement. The deal covers the premiere season of The Ark as well as the new season of Leverage: Redemption, the reimagining of the original Leverage. In addition, the deal includes both seasons of Almost Paradise (pictured), the second season of which enters production in August.

Nolan Pielak, SVP of International Distribution for Electric Entertainment, commented, “Bell Media has been a great partner of ours for many years now and we look forward to offering our newest programs to Canadian audiences. Leverage: Redemption has been doing extremely well in Canada, and we expect Almost Paradise to succeed as well given its similar tone and appeal. We are especially pleased that Bell Media will be premiering The Ark across Canada on the same day the Syfy Channel premieres it in the States.”

Brian Blazik, senior lead, Content & Sales Distribution, at Bell Media, added, “We know these series will resonate with Canadian viewers and subscribers who crave compelling content.”