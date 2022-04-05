Brisk Market Floor Action At MIPTV

Day 2 of MIPTV continued on a busy note. Many MIPTV participants reported to VideoAge that they have a full schedule of appointments, and exhibitors, who are mostly housed in the Riviera section of the Palais, met with their clients in modular stands that are not too dissimilar to those in pre-pandemic style.

Yesterday, the market started late for some U.K. participants due to airline cancellations on Sunday. Massive airline cancellations on Saturday were also registered in the U.S. as a chain reaction caused by severe weather in Florida.

Positive reports came also from buyers in attendance. “I have a full schedule,” commented Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, who’s in Cannes looking for, among other rights, unscripted TV contents. Televisa Internacional’s Mario Castro registered productive meetings with clients from Africa and Eastern Europe, and he is looking forward to the return of Asian buyers, who are still absent due to COVID travel restrictions, at MIPCOM.

At MIPTV VideoAge also reached Ron Thomson, CEO of Canada’s Liquid Media, who’s promoting the company’s Blockchain initiatives for independent producers.

Indeed, NFTs and their impact on television was the topic of a well-attended conference held in the morning with Blockchain Creative Lab’s Scott Greenberg and creative consultant Danielle Lauren.

However, the MIPTV floor was not only busy with buying and selling activities, but also with many recreational and networking events. Earlier this morning several events were held in the Palais: The Producers Networking breakfast, MIPDoc Co-Production Summit, and the Exports Networking lunch. Outside the Palais, Tokyo Broadcasting System hosted a breakfast event at the Majestic Hotel to launch two of their formats presented at MIP.

This afternoon Spanish wine and tapas are offered at the Audiovisual From Spain Pavilion, and the usual champagne at the Unifrance Pavilion. Outside the Palais, Cineflix is hosting a cocktail on a rooftop terrace.