MIPTV 2022 Starts With Challenging Conferences

Welcome back to MIPTV! After a two year-hiatus, the international TV sector is back in Cannes. This MIPTV might have less participation than usual, but it won’t have a reduced conference portion, which, during the market’s three days, boasts 14 seminars, five showcases, three awards ceremonies, plus other events highlighted below. All conferences will be labeled under one of three sections: “Inspirational,” “Discovery,” or “Connection.”

Today, Monday, the market’s first day, features seven seminars, including one at 11:45 a.m. with Kevin Mayer, who was featured in a front cover story in the December 2021 Issue of VideoAge. Plus, there are four showcases, two screenings, one pitch, and one summit. The day will conclude with a pre-opening party, followed by the Opening Party, both at Riviera 8, and one reception outside the Palais.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will see five seminars, including one at 10:45 a.m., titled “Can NFTs Really Revolutionize TV?” (which ties in nicely with one of the front cover stories in the MIPTV edition of VideoAge). The day continues with three awards ceremonies, three screenings, one showcase, one summit, a pitch, and several parties.

The market’s last day, Wednesday, April 6, features two seminars, as well as two events under the “Connection” label.