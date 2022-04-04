Ukraine Ready to Do Business At MIPTV

A group of media companies from Ukraine are at MIPTV despite the devastating Russian invasion. Kateryna Udut of Media Resources Management (pictured at their Stand With Ukraine stand) explained that for them business has never stopped and, although with different logistics, the Ukrainian content business is alive.

The stand groups four media companies — 1+1 Media, Starlight Media, UK TV Channel, and Film.UA Group — and is seeking to keep and strengthen projects on the global content industry map and to showcase their catalog of titles.

Most Ukrainian media executives are now working from other European countries or, like in the case of Udut, are based in the relatively-safer western part of the country; they all made a point of traveling and being present in Cannes at the MIPTV market.

In the afternoon Ukrainian executives participated in a panel held in the Riviera-Marguerite conference area of the Riviera. Panelists included Ukraine TV Channel’s Iryna Cherniak, 1+1 Media’s Inna Filipova, Film.UA’s Victoria Yarmoshchuk, and Starlight Media’s Kateryna Shevelyuk.