SBC Commissions Global Agency’s ‘Beat Me If You Can’

Global Agency confirmed that SBC in Saudi Arabia commissioned a second season of Beat Me If You Can.

Beat Me If You Can follows 10 contestants as they seek a spot in the grand finale. With a jury of two celebrity singers, the primetime singing show features nine duet performances.

The first season saw great success under the local title Your Voice is Stronger. The production team for the second season of the format will conduct talent hunting across the country for two months.

Gila Kantar, creator of the format and co-founder of Global Agency, stated, “I believe this is going to be the new generation music show as it has many unique elements for the audience. There is a lot of interest from all over the world. We’re happy to announce that it will be our highlight at MIPTV.”