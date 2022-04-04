Nippon TV Enters Co-Development Deal With Sera Film

Nippon TV signed a new co-development partnership with Sera Film to create a new international unscripted format.

The project in development is a hilarious and heartwarming studio game show that combines Turkish storytelling with the creativity of Japanese fun game shows.

Sayako Aoki, Sales and Licensing, International Business Development, Nippon TV, commented, “Nippon TV has been engaged in great partnerships with Turkish companies for quite a while focusing more on the scripted side and have always been amazed by their talents in strong, emotional storytelling. We are now excited to explore what the collaboration with Sera Film, the company which has previously beautifully produced Turkish version of our format, Dragons’ Den, can bring to the unscripted format business. We have already started creative discussions and witnessed the active exchange of lots of new perspectives, ideas, and stories, which we are thrilled to embed into the new format.”

Idil Belli, managing director of Sera Film, added, “We are proud and very excited to enter into a co-development relationship with a company like Nippon TV whose formats we adore and had the opportunity to produce in the past.”

Pictured: Sayako Aoki of Nippon TV and Idil Belli of Sera Film.