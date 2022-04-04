High Energy for MIPTV 2022 Kick-Off

MIPTV Day 1 kicked off under sunny – although frigid – skies, with executives eager and happy to go back to doing business face-to-face. However, this time MIPTV participants have to arrange for their own bags because there are no market bags being distributed by the organization.

All executives that VideoAge met today were said to have a full schedule of appointments. Several distributors opted for attending without a stand and are here as participants, but they plan to return to MIPCOM on a full scale, and many buyers made a final decision to attend just a few days before the market start. The result was Riviera aisles buzzing with activities, Buyers and Lerins lounges with standing room only. If there were complaints, it had to do with the large number of construction sites all around the Croisette and Palais area.

On the conference side, this year all MIPTV events are labeled under one of three sections: “Inspirational,” “Discovery,” or “Connection.” Today featured seven seminars, including a well-attended keynote in the morning on “Audience Driven Franchises” with Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer (who was featured in a front cover story in the December 2021 issue of VideoAge) and Moonbug’s Rene Rechtman. Today also saw four showcases (including a panel in the afternoon with Ukrainian media representatives), two screenings, one pitch, and one formats summit. The day concludes with a pre-opening party, followed by the MIPTV Opening Party, in partnership with TV5 Monde, at Riviera 8.

Seminars scheduled for tomorrow include one at 10:45 a.m. titled “Can NFTs Really Revolutionize TV?” (which ties in nicely with one of the front cover stories in the current edition of VideoAge). The day will continue with three awards ceremonies, three screenings, one showcase, one summit, and a pitch session.