Electric Entertainment Inks Multi-Territory Deal With NBCU International For ‘The Ark’

Electric Entertainment signed a multi-territory agreement with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer for the Syfy original series The Ark.

Set 100 years in the future, The Ark follows the spacecraft known as Ark One on a mission to secure the survival of the human race. The team on board encounters a catastrophic event that forces the remaining crew to become the best versions of themselves to stay on course.

The new deal brings the series to Syfy in France, Spain, and Portugal, and to SCIFI in the Balkans and Poland.

In addition, NBCUIN & DTC licensed the second season of Almost Paradise for Universal TV in Africa, 13th Street in France, Spain, and Poland, and DIVA in Romania and the Balkans. The second season of Leverage: Redemption (pictured) was also snapped up for Universal TV in Africa.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution at Electric Entertainment, remarked, “This is an exciting year for us. We have three TV series in production, practically simultaneously, and we are delighted that NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer is picking up all three in a number of their territories. We believe The Ark, Leverage: Redemption, and Almost Paradise all have universal appeal, and that this is just the beginning of these series’ worldwide distribution.”

Lee Raftery, managing director of Europe, Middle East & Africa at NBCUIN & DTC, added, “Both Almost Paradise and Leverage: Redemption have proven extremely popular with our audiences. We look forward to delivering the second seasons as well as introducing The Ark to science fiction fans across Europe.”