The CW Picks Up ‘Family Law’ From eOne

The CW Network secured the Canadian series Family Law from Entertainment One.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Global, the family drama follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi as she struggles putting her career and family back together. As part of Abigail’s probation, she must work at her father’s firm and forge new relationships with her half-siblings.

The Family Law premiere on The CW will be announced in the future.

eOne handles distribution for Family Law and has licensed it to more than 150 territories, including in Australia with Nine, Italy with Sky, and Norway with TV2.