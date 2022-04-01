RTÉ Inks Sales Deals For Lifestyle Series

RTÉ Programme announced the sale of two of its lifestyle series.

In Room to Improve, Dermot Bannon rescues and renovates old homes and designs new ones. RTÉ licensed seasons 11 and 12 of the show to the German free-to-air channel Sat.1 Gold. TV4 Romania also picked up the first four seasons of the show. In addition, the series heads to Aer Lingus on and The Home Channel in South Africa.

RTÉ also finalized deals for Cheap Irish Homes, which follows host Maggie Molloy as she helps house-hunters find properties. The lifestyle series has been picked up by Glocal Media’s Best of British Television channel, The Home Channel, and Aer Lingus.

Edel Edwards, head of Programme Sales at RTÉ, said: “In honesty, a show like Room to Improve sells itself — which doesn’t mean to say that I’m not pleased and proud about this latest round of deals for RTÉ’s top lifestyle show. Meanwhile, Cheap Irish Homes looks set to follow in Room to Improve’s footsteps, pointing not only to the global interest in Irish culture and design, but to our ability to turn our lifestyle into great entertainment.”