MIPTV Content Highlights: Studio 100 Media

Studio 100 Media is a production and distribution company for high-quality children’s and family entertainment. The company has an extensive program portfolio, develops and produces animated series and feature films, and distributes them worldwide.

Vegesaurs (pictured) portrays the juiciest and crunchiest creatures ever to rule the planet in a colorful prehistoric era. Each episode is a stand-alone mini-adventure driven by Tricarrotops Ginger and her friends, the baby Pea-Rexes.

In FriendZSpace, best friends Alice, Leo, and Kim may seem like regular kids, but behind their normal facade they are risk-taking deep space friend-makers! Each episode follows them as they jet into space in their unpredictable star cruiser.

Eco-tainment series SeaBelievers follows the positive SeaBelievers as they problem-solve and take action around key environmental issues.

In 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone, Freddy Lupin is positive he’ll become the most fearsome werewolf ever. However, his “warfing” goes awry when Freddy turns into a poodle with a pink mane.

Game Keepers accompanies teenagers Mats and Sari who must enter an unknown digital gaming world, play a game, and defeat the mysterious GameMaster. If the two don’t win the game, it’s game over.

