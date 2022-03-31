MIPTV Content Highlights: Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution, a division of Paramount, is a leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division has a portfolio comprised of some of the most recognized brands and has the largest distributed library of series and film titles.

Drama series From (pictured) unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

In sports drama series Long Slow Exhale, J.C. Abernathy, the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team, finds herself in the middle of a potentially career-shattering scandal that forces her to do everything she can to protect her players, her family, and her career.

A reinvention of the beloved ’90s cartoon, Rugrats follows a group of adventurous babies as they discover the big world around them. Led by the brave-hearted Tommy Pickles, the crew takes on new experiences, exploring the world from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

Documentary Attica recounts the five-day 1971 prison rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York, which took the lives of 29 inmates and 10 hostages.

Narrated by Tom Selleck, The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11 features the never-before-told-on-television story of how, in the desperate moments after the 9/11 attacks, the FBI was forced to evacuate its New York headquarters, and transformed a greasy automotive garage into a new command center.

