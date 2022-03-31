MIPTV Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group is a world-class independent distribution company with a focus on the global television market and all digital media.

The company’s portfolio includes TheArchive channel, which is dedicated to representing rare, retro and 4K restored films and classic TV. From cult movies to timeless series, a killer horror library to unearthed MOWs, TheArchive is available on both linear and VoD on any device worldwide.

TheGrapevine channel will enlighten, touch and inspire viewers with true stories, interviews, Oscar winning documentaries, music and reality programming.

In Container Masters, repurposed shipping containers are turned into beautiful homes and unique building projects. Jim Russell, also known as the Container Master, brings clients’ unique shipping container dreams to life.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, Michelle Williams, Clea DuVall, and Melanie Lynskey, But I’m a Cheerleader portrays a naive teenager who is sent to rehab camp when her straitlaced parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian.

In Surviving Camp Analog (pictured), the Shocklosers — a group of YouTubing high schoolers — are shipped off to Camp Analog: a summer camp designed to rehabilitate destructive tech habits.

