MIPTV Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios, a content studio and global distribution company, offers a catalogue of over 4,000 hours of a wide range of genres.

Docu-series The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek takes audiences through the history of the Star Trek franchise, bringing together lifetime enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

In paranormal series Death Walker with Nick Groff (pictured), Nick Groff investigates the origins of some of the most notorious hauntings in America.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is a binge-worthy travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series that takes Zac Efron to the far corners of the world.

Lifestyle series Living By Design sees brother and sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett transforming living, work, and play spaces from drab to fab.

Highlighting men’s observations and experiences, Ready To Love explores the real-life dating interactions of successful singles looking for lasting love and authentic relationships.

