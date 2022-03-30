MIPTV Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise is a film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network. The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced feature films and television episodes across genres.

In medical series Dr. G: Medical Examiner, renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia provides theories for mysterious causes of death that don’t make sense from the outside.

In the iconic cooking competition series Iron Chef (pictured), the challenger and the chosen Iron Chef must incorporate a “secret ingredient” into every dish.

Classic TV series The Dick Van Dyke Show centers around the work and home life of television comedy writer Rob Petrie, played by Dick Van Dyke. Mary Tyler Moore also stars.

Faith drama series Highway To Heaven travels with a probationary angel who is sent back to Earth and teams up with an ex-cop to help people.

Starring Marlo Thomas as Ann Marie, classic comedy series That Girl follows an aspiring actress who moves from her hometown to try and make it big in New York City.

