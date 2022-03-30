MIPTV Content Highlights: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment is an independent studio with a portfolio of hit television series. The L.A.-headquartered company also acquires, distributes, and produces theatrical films.

In action-crime series Leverage: Redemption (pictured), the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief are together again, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take on a new kind of villain.

Almost Paradise follows a U.S. DEA agent who retires to a tranquil beach in the Philippines. Against doctor’s orders, he uses his skills as a long-time operative to put away criminals.

Sci-fi drama The Ark accompanies the crew members of spacecraft “Ark One” as they try to survive after a catastrophic event causes massive destruction to the ship during its mission to save humankind.

Sci-fi thriller To The Lake takes place after a virus strikes Moscow and a group sets off on a dangerous journey to find an isolated lodge on a deserted island.

Fantasy-adventure series The Outpost finds Talon on her journey to avenge the destruction of her village. Along the way, she discovers that she has supernatural powers that she must learn to control in order to defend the Outpost.

