MIPTV Content Highlights: ATV

ATV distributes a diverse selection of content, including TV series and movies from Turkey.

In drama Your Honor, judge Ömer Arif Derman tries to build a new world for his son, Ozan, who gets involved in an accident that kills someone. The war he enters to protect his son will result in him not only sacrificing himself, but sacrificing his loved ones as well.

Hidden Wings follows high school teacher Elif Türkkan who arrives in Sarpça. There, Elif takes Zeynep under her wing, and in doing so enters a war with one of the wealthiest families in town, the Baykara family.

Drama Lone Wolf portrays Altay, who earns his living by fighting in cages. One night Esra asks Altay for help so that she can escape and reunite with her little girl. Doğan, the owner of the illegal fight club — and Esra’s lover — comes after them. As soon as Altay takes a step to help Esra, he embarks on a new journey into his own past.

The story of Destan (pictured) begins with Akkız stabbing her arrow into Korkut Khan’s heart. Then Akkız becomes a slave to Korkut’s son Batuga in the enemy’s palace. Many years later, Akkız and Batuga cross paths, now carrying two lies that could cost them their lives.

In For My Family, the lives of Kadir and his three younger siblings change with the sudden death of their parents. Akif, who is responsible for that unfortunate event, finds a job for Kadir and lets his siblings into the private school that he owns. This new life opens a new window for everyone.

Stand R7.M15

Find the complete listings here.